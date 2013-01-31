LONDON (AP) — An employee apparently fired from music retailer HMV let loose on the company's Twitter feed Thursday, comparing the latest round of layoffs to a mass execution.

The rogue messages — which immediately attracted media attention — started with a missive saying "we're tweeting live from HR where we're all being fired! Exciting!!"

"There are over 60 of us being fired at once! Mass execution, of loyal employees who love the brand," another message said.

The person's identity wasn't clear but the Twitter messages came from the company's verified account, suggesting an employee was responsible.

In a statement, Deloitte, HMV's administrator, said that there had been 190 layoffs, most of them at the company's head office.

"Although such decisions are always difficult, it is a necessary step in restructuring the business to enhance the prospects of securing its future as a going concern," Deloitte's Nick Edwards said in a statement.

Deloitte didn't immediately return a message seeking comment about the online outbursts, although it appears that someone eventually took control of the account. The offending Twitter messages — including one which said "what have we to lose? It's been a pleasure folks!" — were deleted about an hour after they were first sent out.

HMV, Britain's last big music retailer, entered a form of bankruptcy protection earlier this month. The company had been steadily losing business to Internet music downloads.