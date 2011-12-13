Fantastic news for Fantasia!

American Idol season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino gave birth to a baby boy name Dallas Zavier Barrino Tuesday at Presbyterian Hospital in North Carolina, her rep confirms to Us Weekly. Dallas weighed in at 7 lbs, 9 oz and was 21 inches long.

The 27-year-old is also mom to a 10-year-old daughter, Zion, from a previous relationship.

Barrino shared the news of her pregnancy at a concert in Jacksonville, FL in July. "You are the first persons that I share this news with," the singer told the crowd, as first reported by Just Jared. "And I share this with you because I can relate to you. And for a while I walked around figuring out what will they say and what will they think about me. But now I tell you I don't live my life for folk."

In Aug. 2010, she admitted that she was having an affair with a married man, Antwaun Cook, and overdosed on aspirin in a suicide attempt. When asked during a phone interview for the Wendy Williams Show if Cook was the father, Barrino responded: "I'm not gonna talk about that."

Cook is currently in a heated divorce battle with his estranged wife Paula.

