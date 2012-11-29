LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A spokeswoman for Michael Jackson's father says the musical family's patriarch has suffered a mild stroke.

Angel Howansky says Joe Jackson went to a Las Vegas hospital late Wednesday night when he had trouble standing up and walking. She says the 83-year-old Jackson was having pains in his head but reports he is feeling fine Thursday and should be released on Friday.

She says he called a friend, who drove him to the hospital.

Jackson's wife, Katherine, is reportedly on her way to Las Vegas to be with him. Jackson has maintained a residence there for many years, while his wife lives in Los Angeles, where she cares for the late pop star's children.

Howansky says Jackson has had small strokes at least twice before this.

