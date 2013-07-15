Fergie is officially changing her name to Fergie! The pregnant 38-year-old Black Eyed Peas singer, who was born Stacy Ann Ferguson, has filed papers requesting to legally change her name to her well-known stage name -- and take on husband Josh Duhamel's last name.

TMZ reports that Fergie has filed documents in L.A. County Superior Court asking to change her name to Fergie Duhamel. According to her lawyer, the "Fergalicious" singer wants to "conform to the first name which she is commonly and professionally known as, and has been for many years."

To officially become Fergie Duhamel, she must print a notice in a local newspaper for four consecutive weeks. A hearing is currently scheduled for August 16.

Fergie and Duhamel, 40, have been married for four and a half years and are expecting their first child together later this year. In a recent interview with ET Canada, the Safe Haven actor said he can't wait to become a dad.

"I feel like we're ready for it," Duhamel shared. "I actually look forward to that."

"I plan on taking [off] as much time as I can just before and as much time as possible after," he added about his busy career. "I can't imagine having a kid and then not being able to be there. That would just drive me crazy. My head would be at home with mom and baby."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Fergie to Change Legal Name to "Fergie Duhamel"