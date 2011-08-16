Stars in stripes!

This summer's hottest fashion must-have isn't a pricey designer frock, at least not for five trendy stars who were all recently spotted in the same $50, red and navy striped mini dress from Express.

Zoe Saldana, who's known for her killer style, belted the dress and added a matching bag and flat sandals earlier this month in Beverly Hills. Coincidentally, actress Emmy Rossum also stepped out in the dress on the same day (not pictured)!

Amanda Seyfried wore ithe dress with sunglasses and flip-flops while filming a movie in Connecticut.

Pregnant Mad Men star January Jones showed off her growing baby bump in the stretchy frock while heading to lunch in Los Angeles last month.

Olivia Munn, who was the first celeb to don the dress, paired it with tan suede boots and two gold necklaces in Los Angeles on July 8.

