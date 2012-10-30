Entertainment Tonight

ET has confirmed that retired actor Gene Hackman was involved in a physical altercation with a homeless man on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Captain Aric Wheeler of the Santa Fe, N.M., Police Department, the 82-year-old iconic actor was walking with his wife, Betsy, in downtown Santa Fe when he was approached by a homeless man with whom they have come in contact in the past and have allegedly given food and money to.

RELATED: Gene Hackman Injured in Accident

In an unfortunate turn of events, Hackman and the homeless man became involved in a verbal argument, during which the man called Hackman's wife a derogatory name.

The situation then purportedly escalated as the man then approached the couple in a threatening manner. Hackman felt endangered by the man's move and reportedly responded by hitting him.

Local police were then called to the scene and spoke to both of the involved parties, but made no arrests or citations.

RELATED: Gene Hackman on Paul Newman: Everything About Him Was Real

The Santa Fe Police Department said "it was a simple battery case and it appears Mr. Hackman was acting in self-defense because he was concerned for his safety."

While Hackman hasn't acted in a film since 2004, the Oscar-winning actor will narrate an upcoming Martin Scorsese project entitled "The Wolf of Wall Street."

RELATED: Stars Tweet Support to Hurricane Victims

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Jack Osbourne saves a woman from drowning

Prince William rescues a teenage girl

Celeb Power Couples: Who Wears the Pants?