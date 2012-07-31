NEW YORK (AP) -- Ricky Gervais wants to teach you English.

The comedian announced Tuesday on his blog that he's working on a Web series called "Learn English with Ricky Gervais." It co-stars Gervais' frequent collaborator and foil Karl Pinkington.

Though Gervais didn't describe the series, it can be expected to be more comedic than educational.

The comedian said he had finished the pilot episode and that he would post it online for free. After that, he said he may charge a few dollars from viewers or seek sponsorship. Gervais said he hopes to subtitle the show in "as many languages as possible," including a Klingon version.

