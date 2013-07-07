Tom Brady's got some competition! In a sweet snapshot shared via Instagram, Gisele Bundchen snuggles close with her 7-month-old daughter, Vivian. "The best love in the world!" the Brazilian supermodel captioned the mother-daughter picture.

The former Victoria Secret's angel, 32, is also mom to son Benjamin, 3, who she welcomed with husband Brady. (The New England Patriots player, 35, is also dad to John, 5, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.)

The beauty, who recently posted a picture of herself doing yoga with her little girl, is no doubt happy to have another female in the household.

As Brady told ESPN, "I grew up in a house with three sisters. I think it's great for my boys to have a girl in the house, just to understand at least a little bit about what makes a woman tick -- not that I can certainly figure that out, because I can't." Of Vivian, the proud dad shared, "She's a beautiful little girl."

