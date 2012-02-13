It's always nice to have a blessing!

Sarah Jessica Parker and feminist icon Gloria Steinem have met at a crossroad: Parker portrays Steinem in the biopic, Lovelace, about Linda Lovelace, the 1970s Deep Throat porn star.

So how does the 77-year-old activist feel about the actress, who's closely associated with her character Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, playing her on the silver screen?

"I'm grateful that she wants to do it so much, because of the subject matter -- because she understands how important sex trafficking and forced prostitution is," Steinem told Us Weekly at an event in NYC Thursday. "And Linda Marciano's story can happen to anyone. And that's my role, I believe, in the movie to say that. So I'm very honored that she wanted to do it."

The famed feminist theorist added that although she and the 46-year-old actress have chatted both in person and over the phone here and there, she hasn't provided Parker any direction on how to act in such a momentous role.

"All I was thinking about was Linda," Steinem said. "It didn't dawn on me that she was playing me. But she said she'd been watching interviews. I think that Sex and the City was one of the few pop cultural admissions that friendship among women is crucial and that has really continuing appeal."

Steinem has made history for her relentless activism in the women's liberation movement during the 60's and 70's, which included doing investigative reporting for a series of articles and supporting abortion rights early on.

Up until late last month, Demi Moore was slated for the role, which Parker has since taken over. The newly single star weathered a serious breakdown when she was hospitalized on January 23 for alleged substance abuse. Soonafter, Moore, 49, pulled out of the cast, which includes Amanda Seyfried (who plays the role of Linda), James Franco and Peter Sarsgaard.

