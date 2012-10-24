Tom Cruise files $50 million lawsuit over claims he abandoned Suri

By Kat Giantis

Tom Cruise remains on daddy damage control, this time siccing his attorneys on a tabloid that questioned his devotion to daughter Suri. TMZ and the Associated Press report the actor has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the publishers of Life & Style over a July cover story that accused him of abandoning the 6-year-old in the wake of his split from Katie Holmes.

"Tom is a caring father who dearly loves Suri," his lawyer, Bert Fields, says in a statement. "She's a vital part of his life and always will be. To say he has 'abandoned' her is a vicious lie. To say it in lurid headlines with a tearful picture of Suri is reprehensible."

Adds Fields, who in July threatened to sue the National Enquirer after it labeled his most famous client a "monster," "Tom doesn't go around suing people. He's not a litigious guy. But when these sleaze peddlers try to make money with disgusting lies about his relationship with his child, you bet he's going to sue."

Fields says any money collected from the suit, which was filed in Los Angeles federal court, will go to charity.

Right around the time the Life & Style issue hit newsstands, Cruise was reunited with Suri in New York after a reported monthlong separation. Tom was last photographed with his daughter in early August, during a trip to Disney World.

Since then, the rumor mill has speculated on the reason for the ostensible separation, with some sources blaming it on Cruise's commitment to the Church of Scientology.

