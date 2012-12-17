NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Martin Scorsese is making a documentary on Bill Clinton for HBO.

HBO announced Monday that Scorsese is producing and directing the film, with Clinton's cooperation. The network did not announce an anticipated air date for the show on the nation's 42nd president, who was in office from 1993 to 2001.

Earlier this year HBO aired a documentary on Clinton's immediate predecessor, George H.W. Bush.

Scorsese has earlier made the documentaries "Public Speaking" and "George Harrison: Living in the Material World" for HBO.