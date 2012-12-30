Hillary Clinton has been hospitalized.

According to The Associated Press, the Secretary of State, 65, was admitted to New York-Presbyterian Hospital to treat a blood clot.

Clinton suffered a concussion earlier this month after she fainted, due to dehydration after battling a stomach virus.

Philippe Reines, Clinton's spokesman, said the clot was discovered during a follow-up exam Sunday. She is now being treated with anticoagulants, which prevents clotting of blood.

On Dec. 15, the State Department said in a statement, "She has been recovering at home and will continue to be monitored regularly by her doctors. At their recommendation, she will continue to work from home next week, staying in regular contact with Department and other officials."

Reines said Clinton is now being monitored by doctors for the clot to assess her condition, including other issues associated with her concussion. They will determine if any further action is required."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Hillary Clinton Hospitalized With Blood Clot After Suffering Concussion