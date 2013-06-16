A memorable Father's Day, indeed! Ike Barinholtz, star of Fox's Mindy Project, revealed on Twitter that his baby girl has made her arrival -- posting a LOL picture of her spit up all over his shirt.

"My new daughter spitting up on me is my first father's day gift and my favorite present ever," he captioned the picture on Sunday, June 16.

The 36-year-old actor exclusively told Us Weekly that he and his wife, Erica Hanson, were going to be first-time parents in April.

On June 6 at the Austin TV Festival, Barinholtz, who plays lovable nurse Morgan Tookers on the hit Fox show, explained how he was prepping for fatherhood.

"I am excited!" he said. "I've taken my childbirth preparation classes, I know what to put in the bag to take to the hospital, I have it all staked out. I'm all good! I've read a book, I've watched internet videos, I've got the Baby Center app, I'm good."

He continued, "But with all that being said, when the time comes, I am going to forget it all, vomit, and possibly faint. It's going to be pretty intense but I think I'm ready for it."

While the couple hasn't shared their daughter's name just yet, he joked that he and his wife have some pretty interesting contenders.

"My wife and I just started arguing about [baby names] recently, so we haven't even had a top three," he told Us in April. "Uh, Nicki Minaj Barinholtz, Carrie Underwood Barinholtz, Randy Jackson Barinholtz -- and not Randy, the full name Randy Jackson. We do have name books, but they're boring. Just literally a list of names."

Before Mindy Project, Barinholtz was cast member from 2002-2007 on MADtv.

