LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The doctor convicted of causing Michael Jackson's death is asking a court to appoint a publicly funded attorney to handle his appeal.

Conrad Murray filed an amended notice of appeal in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday stating that he is indigent and unable to pay for an appellate lawyer to try to overturn his involuntary manslaughter conviction.

The 58-year-old cardiologist intends to appeal his conviction but does not yet have an attorney who can prepare briefs and argue his case before the California 2nd District Court of Appeal.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that felony convicts have a constitutional right to assistance of counsel.

A jury convicted Murray last month in connection with Jackson's June 2009 death. Murray is expected to serve roughly two years in jail.