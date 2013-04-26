As hemlines go shorter in anticipation of warmer weather this season, so too do hairstyles. Gorgeous actress Jaimie Alexander is the latest celebrity to go under the shears and emerge with the hairstyle of the moment -- the bob.

The 29-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the premiere of Iron Man 3 on Apr. 24 showing off her new haircut. Wearing a canary-yellow strapless column dress by Marc Bouwer, the willowy brunette, who played Sif in 2011's Thor, looked stunning with her new bob.

She joins a host of other stylish actresses who had their tresses chopped to bob or lob length this year. Jennifer Lawrence, Felicity Huffman, Nikki Reed, Nicole Richie, and Naomi Watts all debuted shorter hairstyles in the past few months.

Alexander seems to have documented her hair transformation on Twitter. On Feb. 28, she tweeted, "Back to short. #ChangeIsGood ;)" A month later, on Mar. 29, she was ready for a trim already, tweeting, "haircut and highlights. #ChangeIsGood."

The actress is currently dating Twilight's Peter Facinelli, 39. She met the ex-husband of Jennie Garth on the set of HBO's Nurse Jackie. "Peter's a classy guy who cares al ot about the people [around him]…he makes me laugh," Alexander told Us Weekly on Nov. 29, 2012. "That's really more than I've ever found with anyone else."

