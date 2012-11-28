Jared Leto Opens Up About Dallas Buyers' Club Weight Loss, Shaving His Eyebrows
Matthew McConaughey isn't the only one wasting away for his Dallas Buyers' Club role.
Jared Leto, who signed on to the flick just a few weeks ago, has already undergone a dramatic transformation for his part in the drama -- debuting a newly scary-skinny bod and shaving off his eyebrows -- in order to play a transsexual woman with AIDS in 1980s Texas.
Despite his intense weight-loss process -- Leto told Vulture at the IFP Gotham Awards in NYC Tuesday he's been fasting for the last month or so -- the actor says he's more concerned with mastering his character's grooming techniques, like waxing his body (and facial) hair.
"Your body goes through weird stages [when fasting]," he shared. "Sometimes it's hard to hold on to water. But for me, it's not about the most weight I can lose, it's more to represent the character. I'm focused on what it means to be a transsexual woman."
As hungry as he might be (he admitted to feeling lightheaded), Leto, 40, is also doing his best to look on the bright side.
"Historically, people have [fasted] for pursuit of self, to achieve a meditative state, so I'm hoping for that, and not the other things," he said, laughing. "It's not necessarily a bad thing."
