Olivia Wilde once said that she and Jason Sudeikis "have sex like Kenyan marathon runners" -- and as it turns out, she wasn't kidding. In the August 2013 issue of ELLE, Sudeikis credits bedroom romps with his drop-dead gorgeous fiancee for helping him lose weight. "The truth is, I'm not getting up an hour earlier and walking on a treadmill. I have the greatest workout partner in the world," the Saturday Night Live vet says. "And you don't need a gym membership for that kind of workout."

(The couple, who began dating in November 2011, announced their engagement in January 2013. Once-divorced Wilde, 29, plans to walk down the aisle in the spring of 2014 wearing a Monique Lhuillier wedding dress.)

Sudeikis says he also slimmed down by making minor modifications to his diet. "A lot of it comes from tiny things, like not eating barbecue sauce with my pizza at two in the morning," he explains. "I think it's all a manifestation of being happy and wanting to treat myself well."

Asked if his first appearance on Saturday Night Live was scarier than losing his virginity, the star of We're the Millers replies, "Sex was probably scarier. I wasn't as concerned that my parents were going to walk in in the middle of my first sketch," the 37-year-old jokes. "There are security guards there. That's a big part of it."

In the ELLE interview, Sudeikis also cops to having a crush on Ellen DeGeneres in college. "It was 100 percent for real. It was the gorgeous blue eyes. And she's hilarious," says the star, who was once wed to comedy writer Kay Cannon. "That's all it takes for me."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jason Sudeikis Credits Sex With Olivia Wilde for His Weight Loss