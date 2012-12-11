Jenna Bush Hager Is Pregnant!
George W. Bush is going to be a granddad!
The former president's daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, is expecting her first child with husband Henry Hager, she announced Wednesday, Dec. 12 on TODAY.
"I'm pregnant!" she tearfully told Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie. "We're so excited and obviously nervous about it. I'm a first-time mom. But it's something that I've always wanted. I'm a teacher and I love kids.""It's a springtime baby," Hager joined his wife on the TODAY set to give his pregnant wife a bouquet of flowers.PHOTOS: 2012 babies of the year
President Bush and former First Lady joined the chat via phone. "I'm thrilled!" Laura Bush cooed. "I'm fired up!" added Dubya.
The 31-year-old TODAY correspondent married Hager, 34, a principal at investment firm KKR, on her parents' 1,600-acre Texas ranch back in 2008. (The couple first met while campaigning for Jenna's dad back in 2004.) Recently, Texas native Jenna was named an Editor-at-Large at Southern Living magazine.
It's no surprise that Dubya and Laura are pleased with their daughter's happy news; in 2010, America's 43rd president admitted to AARP The Magazine that he and his wife want grandchildren -- badly. (Jenna's twin sister Barbara isn't yet married.)
"I'm a little disappointed it hasn't happened yet," President Bush, 66, shared. "But the more disappointment I show, the less likely it is things are going to happen on the time table I want."
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jenna Bush Hager Is Pregnant!
