All is not so well on the home front between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

Although the former couple announced their divorce in late June, they've continued to live on the same property to make things easier for their three children. That could all be changing.

Jen, who is currently wrapping a movie in Georgia, "is being smart and not putting too much pressure on herself right now," a source told People magazine in this week's issue. "When she comes back to L.A., she will take things day by day."

"Jen will always make sure that Ben spends as much time with the kids as he wants, but she is rethinking their living situation," the source continued. "She can't stand the situation Ben has put her and the kids in."

"The situation," of course, is the allegations of infidelity with the family nanny. Ben has long denied that there was anything sexual between him and Christine Ouzounian. He's maintained that they had nothing more than a friendship. A second source said Ben "has been very unhappy with the attention and the unwarranted circus around it."

Despite the uncertainty about the current living arrangement, Ben and Jen continue to put the kids above all else. Ben spent last weekend with Violet, 9, Seraphina, 6, and Samuel, 3. "They all seemed to have a fun weekend," the first source said. "Ben took them on several outings and looked happy."

Now, though, with the children headed back to school and the family home under renovations, it's about to be decision time for Jen.

"They are thinking about the housing situation together and continue to work on the relationship," said the second source. "Any family going through a split hurts. They are in a much better place now."