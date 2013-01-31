Jennifer Lawrence made an alleged confession on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, Jan. 31 -- she has uneven boobs! After the Silver Linings Playbook actress told Jimmy Kimmel she was "sick and a little drunk" on the show, she opened up about her recent trip to the doctor.

"Your producer made me do two shots of tequila and a beer. But the beer was my decision," she admitted, before launching into a very personal story. The actress 22, has been recovering from walking pneumonia, and explained, "I went to the doctor today and got a chest X-ray of my lungs and discovered that my breasts are uneven! That was all I saw."

"I was standing with these doctors and they were looking at my lungs and it felt like the elephant in room," Lawrence said. "I was like, 'Are my breasts uneven?' They were just stifled and uncomfortable, obviously."

"Are you worried about that?" Kimmel asked. "Is that a concern?"

"It wasn't until the X-ray," Lawrence joked. "I just hope no one will ever see my breasts in an X-ray."

After her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Oscar nominee had to run over to Piers Morgan Tonight. She showed up a little late, and Piers Morgan embarrassed her by airing a clip of her wardrobe malfunction at the SAG Awards on Jan. 27. (While making her way to the stage, Lawrence's thighs were exposed through a sheer lining when she lifted her dress.)

"Oh, god. Oh!" she said, while watching the video. "My pants fell off."

"Somebody trips me on the way, I remember that," she explains. "And yeah -- there it starts to fall off. And then I'm keeping it together, keeping it together, then my pants fall off again!"

But Dior Couture told The Associated Press that there was no wardrobe malfunction. They explained the gown was designed "with different levels of tulle and satin."

