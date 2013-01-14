Supportive exes! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were reunited at the 2013 Golden Globes Sunday, Jan. 13. The former couple, who were dubbed "Bennifer" while they were dating and briefly engaged from 2002-2004, both attended the show and it didn't turn into an awkward reunion. When Affleck took the stage to accept his award for Best Director for Argo, an insider tells Us Weekly that Lopez was "beaming" and "paid close attention to the stage."

Affleck, 40, has been married to actress Jennifer Garner for seven years and they have three children together. The actor thanked his wife, 40, in his acceptance speech, saying, "I adore you. I love you so much. Thanks for sitting through this. You are my everything."

Lopez, 43, has twins with ex Marc Anthony, who ended their seven year marriage in July 2011. The "On the Floor" singer has now been dating her former backup dancer, Casper Smart, 25, for a littler over a year. She and Smart stayed close together during the night and held hands while walking with their massive entourage, the insider tells Us.

Affleck has been open about how he stays friendly with all his exes -- including Lopez. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in October, Affleck explained, "We don't have the kind of relationship where she relies on me for advice, but we do have the kind of relationship where there'll be an e-mail saying, 'Oh, your movie looks great. I remember when she got American Idol. I said: 'This was really smart. Good luck.' I touch base."

"I respect her. I like her," he added. "She's put up with some stuff that was unfair in her life, and I'm really pleased to see her successful."

