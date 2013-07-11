From costars to couple? Jesse Eisenberg and Mia Wasikowska were spotted out in Toronto together on Tuesday, July 9, and couldn't keep their hands off each other!

The 29-year-old Social Network actor and 23-year-old Alice in Wonderland actress were caught kissing in public while sitting at an outside cafe. The twosome sat close to each other and were all smiles as they enjoyed a conversation. Eisenberg, wearing a blue T-shirt and sneakers, later held hands with the Australian beauty, who dressed casually in a sweater, baggy polka-dot pants and little makeup.

The new pair costar in the upcoming comedy The Double, about a man who goes insane by the appearance of his doppleganger.

Eisenberg was previously romantically linked to actress Anna Strout. In a 2011 interview with Seventeen magazine, the 30 Minutes or Less actor struggled to share his best relationship advice.

"Oh God, I don't know, just be nice! I've had one girlfriend my whole life," he explained. "I've never been on a date with anybody else. I don't have good advice!"

Eisenberg also added that he looks for a girl who has a big heart. "I find people who want to help other people to be the most interesting," he shared. "I come from a family of teachers, and my friends are teachers, often times in very difficult school situations. My job is so selfish and focused on my own vanity that I like to surround myself with people who are actually helping people throughout their day."

