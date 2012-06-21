Jessica Capshaw is officially a third-time mama!

The "Grey's Anatomy" star and her husband Christopher Gavigan welcomed daughter Poppy James Gavigan, a rep for the star confirms to Us Weekly.

Their new arrival joins older brother Luke, 4, and older sis Eve, 20 months.

In January, Capshaw, 35, took to Twitter to share the happy news of her third pregnancy with her followers.

"It is with profound happiness and sheer delight that Christopher Gavigan and I can say that another sweet Gavigan baby is on the way!" the actress, who plays Arizona Robbins on "Grey's," wrote.

Last year, Capshaw opened up to Good Housekeeping about her life as a busy working mom.

"I love what I do and I think it shows," she shared. "As my kids get older, they can see me as a mom who loves working."

As passionate as she is about her career, though, she said the best part of her day is the time spent with her little ones.

"When my son gives me a hug out of nowhere and I ask why, he says, 'Because you're my love nugget,'" Capshaw revealed. "I love the surprise element of being a mom."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jessica Capshaw, Christopher Gavigan Welcome Daughter Poppy James!

