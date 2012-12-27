Jessica Simpson certainly has the pregnancy glow!

The second-time mom-to-be shared a gorgeous photo of herself and Eric Johnson on Twitter Wednesday, Dec. 26 in Hawaii. Simpson, 32, who appeared to be makeup free, had a big smile on her face beside her husband-to-be with the stunning ocean views behind them.

While on their holiday vacation, the Fashion Star mentor finally confirmed she's expecting her second child with her football player fiance, 33. (Us Weekly first broke the news of Simpson's second pregnancy in November.)

On Christmas Day, Simpson tweeted a photo of daughter Maxwell, nearly 8 months, sitting on the beach with "Big Sis" written in the sand next to her. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours!" Simpson tweeted for her pregnancy announcement.

After welcoming Maxwell, Simpson became a spokeswoman for Weight Watchers to help her lose the baby weight. In a new commercial, the pregnant star says, "This year is all about new beginnings for me. I lost over 50 pounds on Weight Watchers and did not have to be perfect to do it. Being healthy has become a part of who I am . . . which is great timing, because I'm having another baby."

"Congrats to Jessica Simpson, Eric and big-sister-to-be Maxwell!" the company tweeted Dec. 25. "Your WW family is so thrilled for you. What an amazing year you've had!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jessica Simpson Tweets "Aloha" Picture with Fiance Eric Johnson in Hawaii