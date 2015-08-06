One month and counting! Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard celebrated the first month of their Central American mission, and they took to social media to acknowledge the milestone.

"¡Hola amigos! Thank you for your prayers and support! It's been one month since we departed the U.S. for Central America," she captioned a family photo that included their 4-month-old son Isreal.

Derick also took time out of the family's long-term mission to celebrate the day. In a photo of the family carrying food outside of a market, he said, "One month ago today we arrived in Central America! It's been quite the adventure adjusting to life here. Thank you for your prayers and support!"

In both photos, the couple encouraged their followers to follow their adventures on the Dillard Family blog. Within the past month, the Dillards have been to "several different Central American countries," Jill wrote.

"We visited many villages and town squares where we performed dramas and programs, evangelized, helped lead a couple youth conferences, organized a regional soccer tournament, met with government officials to discuss pressing issues, worked on construction projects, and made home visits," she wrote.

Israel, Jill said, seems to be fitting right in.

"He is already becoming a local as he loves to nap anywhere there is a 'hamaca' (hammock)," she said, while adding that the couple is attempting to learn Spanish.

The couple has plans to return to the United States at some point in the near future, but then they plan on heading back to Central America.

The mission anniversary comes at a time when Jill's large family is still licking its wounds from the molestation scandal that saw them lose their reality show, "19 Kids and Counting." The family was said to be heartbroken over the cancellation as they saw it as not only a source of income, but also as a platform to convey their religious beliefs.

The cancellation, it was revealed, also hurt the network. Discovery's Channel's CFO said that dropping the show cost the company $19 million.

"The Duggars want to return to TV because they truly believe it was part of God's plan for them to spread the word about their faith," a source said at the time of the cancellation. "I think Jim Bob and Michelle honestly did expect people to just move on from this. Their thinking is, they put this behind them ages ago, so why wouldn't the rest of the world?"