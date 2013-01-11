Flu season is in full force, and it seems no one is immune. Among its unlucky victims? Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga.

Gorga is currently being treated for the virus at a hospital in Montville, New Jersey, RadarOnline reports. And he's not happy about it.

"I'm dying over here in the hospital," he tweeted Thursday, Jan. 10. "This flu kicked my ass."

One day earlier, his wife, Melissa, told fans she was taking care of him herself. "Joe Gorga has a fever," she tweeted. "I'm nursing him back to health."

The 33-year-old Real Housewife is more than just her husband's nurse, though. She's also his best friend. In fact, she recently landed a deal with St. Martin's Press to publish a book about their happy relationship: Love, Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage.

"I can't tell you how many times Joe and I are approached by fans asking how they can have a marriage like ours," she has said of their eight-year union. "A great marriage doesn't just happen. It's a job."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Joe Gorga, Real Housewives of New Jersey Star, Hospitalized With the Flu