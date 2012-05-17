Welcome to New York?

Joe Jonas recently chatted with Us Weekly about his collaboration with Pepsi's "Live for Now" global campaign and his move to New York.

"I have a place on Bleecker and Bowery," the singer, 22, told Us about his new purchase. "It's a great area, there is so much stuff to do."

"New York City is awesome," he added. "It's such an alive city, there is always so much going on, it just makes you want to wake up early."

But living in New York hasn't been totally perfect -- his bike got stolen!

"I love to ride my bike around the city, of course I can't do that anymore because it was stolen," the former Disney star revealed. "It was crazy. I was riding it around on Prince and Mercer, shopping with my brother and walked into a shop for 10 minutes. When I came back my bike was gone. I was pretty freaked out, I was looking around to see if maybe I misplaced it. Been bikeless for a few weeks, but I'm going to get another one."

And in addition to purchasing a new bike, Jonas tells Us he'll be working on a movie and the new Jonas Brothers album in the future.

"We are all coming together and bringing something to it that we love," he said about working with his brothers Kevin and Nick on the new album. "We've grown a lot in two years. It's still in the development process. We're still deciding where we want to go with it, but it's really exciting."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Joe Jonas: My Bike Was Stolen in NYC!