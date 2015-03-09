"Magic Mike XXL" star Joe Manganiello has a lot to be proud of, including his enviable physique and his stunning fiancée Sofia Vergara.

On top of all that, he's also managed to stay sober for well over a decade.

The 38-year-old actor and body builder spoke to Us Weekly about his efforts to stay sober, saying, "Sobriety is something near and dear to me… [I am] 12-and-a-half years sober. So obviously this is something very close to my heart."

The former "True Blood" star has been candid about his alcohol problems in the past, including in his book Evolution and during an interview with HuffPost Live in 2013.

"There was a period of about four years where I needed to quit drinking. And the drinking got in the way [of my career]," Manganiello said in his interview. "My life was ruined. I was homeless, careless and broke with no career… it was worth it [to get sober]."

Another thing Manganiello can be proud of is being named People's Hottest Bachelor.

