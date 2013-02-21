Josh Brolin, Diane Lane divorcing after eight years

Us Weekly

Josh Brolin and Diane Lane are going their separate ways. A little more than eight years after they tied the knot, the Cinema Verite actress, 48, and her "Gangster Squad" actor husband, 45, have split, reps for the couple tell Us Weekly exclusively.

"Diane Lane and Josh Brolin have decided to end their marriage," the reps tell Us. Adds an insider: "It was a mutual decision. It is very amicable. It's not ugly, it's just over."

The spouses, who married in August 2004, split a couple of months ago. They have no children together.

This will be the second divorce for both stars. Lane was previously wed to actor Christopher Lambert from 1988 to 1994 -- the same years in which Brolin was married to actress Alice Adair, with whom he has two kids, Trevor, 24, and Eden, 18.

Both Oscar-nominated actors, Brolin and Lane enjoyed some happy times together. Speaking about his wife in 2010, the actor said, "I mean, check her out, man. My relationship with my wife is fantastic."

