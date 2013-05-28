CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County Sheriff's detectives are investigating Justin Bieber for reckless driving after witnesses, including former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson, complained.

Sheriff's spokesman Steve Whitmore says at 8 p.m. Monday Bieber allegedly drove his white Ferrari at freeway speeds in his north Los Angeles County gated community.

Johnson was outside with his 3-year-old daughter who was preparing to get into a small electric car when Bieber zoomed by. Johnson followed Bieber to his nearby home to confront him about his reckless driving. But Bieber scurried into his home without speaking and later declined to talk to deputies.

Deputies will submit a reckless driving report to the district attorney to consider filing misdemeanor charges in the next week or two.

Bieber's publicist did not immediately return a call for comment.