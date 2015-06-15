Girl power — Bachelor style!

Former "The Bachelor" stars Whitney Bischoff and Becca Tilley reunited with current "The Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe over the weekend in Chicago to celebrate Whitney and Kaitlyn's birthdays and to show the world that their reality TV bond will not be broken.

Although the three women battled for Chris Soules' heart on Season 19 of "The Bachelor" — in fact, they were the final three — their friendship remained strong.

"I'm about to get on a plane to go see @whitbisch and @kaitlynbristowe in Chicago," Becca tweeted about the reunion on June 14. "I literally might need to be sedated I'm so excited!"

She later posted a photo collage of herself with the ladies on Instagram. "Chitown - you rule!" she captioned the pic, tagging her pals. Whitney, too, got in the social media sharing, posting a picture of the three ladies, captioning the black-and-white snap, "Reunited and it feels so good!" She tagged her gal pals and included an emoji of a heart.

Whitney seems to be using her "Bachelor" buddies as support as she moves on from her failed relationship with Chris. Katilyn, of course, is the current star of the ABC show as she tries to find love on TV.

Becca recently said that she is single and not dating anyone seriously. And even though she was left heartbroken by Chris in favor of Whitney, she rooted for the couple, telling People magazine. "People are like, 'Wait, you were her competition.' When it's all said and done, she was my friend and he's such a good guy. I wanted it to be a happy ending, but I think they're both sort of bummed."