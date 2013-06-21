LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have taken a new direction in naming their baby girl.

They're calling her North — as in North West.

The Los Angeles County birth certificate says little North was born to the celebrity and her rapper boyfriend at 5:34 a.m. Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The certificate doesn't mention a middle name. It also doesn't list her hair or eye color or weight.

The child was born several weeks early but Kardashian's sister Khloe has said that mom and baby are healthy.