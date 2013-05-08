Forget flowers or pricey jewelry: For Mother's Day, celebrity moms only really care about gifts from the heart. "Ryder makes things, so he's made me this beautiful tree out of sticks and he took shells and painted them and made them the leaves of the tree," Kate Hudson recently shared with Us Weekly of her 9-year-old son with ex Chris Robinson. "He likes to make me jewelry. He's made me some bracelets that are just adorable."

Sarah Jessica Parker, the fashionista mom of son James Wilkie, 10, twin daughters Loretta and Tabitha, 3, with Matthew Broderick, tells Us she also appreciates homemade items -- that often come with an ulterior motive when gifted by her girls.

"Any note that James Wilkie writes me is an incomparable gift -- beyond -- he writes such lovely, sweet touching notes that are sometimes quite funny," says Parker. "My daughters draw me pictures all the time and if I'm away, they mail me wonderful, wonderful pictures of themselves, self portraits. A necklace that they dream of having one day. Loretta just drew a beautiful, long beaded necklace that she sent me in the mail that she hopes to have one day."

Read on for the most meaningful gifts celebrity moms have received from their kids. Happy Mother's Day!

Angie Harmon (mom to daughters Finley, 9, Avery, 7, and Emery, 4): "The best gift I ever got was, they each made me a poster board card kind of thing. Each one of them [displayed] their own artistic ability at their own age. It's so cute because one is like big bubble letters, and the medium one is not really spelled right. It's just one of those 'I love you Mommy,' scribbles everywhere [cards]."

Busy Philipps (mom to daughter Birdie, 4, pregnant with second baby): "Last Mother's Day she made me a little vase with tissue paper that she glued tons of glitter on. It's sort of disgusting and it gets stuck to every surface that I put it on, but I love it so much and I still use it for my flowers."

Gwyneth Paltrow (mom to daughter Apple, 8, and son Moses, 7): "They went to one of those paint your own pottery things and my daughter made me a really sweet mug. It broke my heart. It was really great."

Caroline Manzo (mom to sons Albie, 26, and Christopher, 23, and daughter Lauren, 25): "Last Mother's Day, it was a gorgeous sunny day. I went to Hoboken, N.J. and we walked along the river. The kids bought me dinner. We just walked at night, had ice cream and just sat along the benches. It was the perfect weather, the perfect day."

Julie Bowen (mom of sons Oliver, 6, and twins John and Gustav, 4): "My ideal Mother's Day is for my children to leave me alone for one day! Last year we all went to the beach, it was really warm, and I actually saw a mother whale and a baby whale and then I watched a Clippers game on my iPad. . . . [I was given] a picture frame made out of beer bottle caps one year, which I thought was pretty funny because clearly the children hadn't picked out those. I felt that was like a wink from the teachers!"

