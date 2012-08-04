Cover your eyes!

Kate Middleton did just that in the stands on Friday, when she and hubby Prince William were among the nail-biting, agonized fans at the aquatic center in London for swimming finals for the Summer 2012 Olympics.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, 30, were practically as riveting to watch as the athletes in the pool as the royals really, really got into the spirit of the games -- observing the action with absolutely rapt attention. Former field hockey player Kate covered eyes, seemed to bite her nails and muttered nervously to William, who shouted spirited cheers to the competitors down below.

The spouses of 15 months of making the most of this summer's games, and were even more overwhelmed with the fun on Thursday, when Team Great Britain's track cycling team emerged victorious inside the Velodrome; Kate and William were snapped in a lusty, happy embrace as they cheered on their local countryman's win.

Still, England's future King told the BBC is shy about showing a little too much affection on camera -- and admitted her worried that he and Kate would be caught on "kiss-cam" inside the Velodrome.

"I was absolutely dreading they were going to come and show myself and my wife and that would have been very embarrassing," William admitted.

