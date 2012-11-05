Bonding over Bond!

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed a cozy, casual date night last week in Llandudno, Wales, where they hit the Cineworld movieplex for a showing of Skyfall, the new 007 flick starring Daniel Craig as James Bond.

The movie, which is the 23rd official Bond film, had its premiere earlier this month at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, walked the red carpet along with Craig, Dame Judi Dench, and Javier Bardem. It was a huge, lavish affair -- the exact opposite of Will and Kate's outing on Oct. 28.

"They came in by themselves," a local tells Us Weekly of the royal couple, who recently completed a tour of Southeast Asia. "They didn't have protection with them, or if they did, he or she was very hidden."

Indeed, it was a very low-key night for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Middleton, 30, let her usually blown-out locks fall in natural waves, while her husband, also 30, dressed down in jeans and a cap. Arriving sans entourage, they headed straight to the concession stand, where they picked up two tickets, two soft drinks, and a big box of salted popcorn to share during the flick.

"They were smiling and seemed in good moods," the witness tells Us. "It was just a simple weekend date night for them. It's nice to see they do such normal things."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Middleton, Prince William See Skyfall on Casual Date Night