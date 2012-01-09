Entertainment Tonight.

People's Choice Awards 2012 was to be Katy Perry's first public appearance since her split from Russell Brand but the pop star has revealed that this will not be the case.

Katy tweeted the news of her cancellation on Monday, writing, "Unfortunately I will not be able to attend the People's Choice Awards. I want to thank u all for voting for me, fingers crossed!"

The award show comes less than two weeks after the couple's split. Perry and Brand were married for 14 months before Brand filed divorce papers on December 30, 2011.

Katy is up for seven People's Choice Awards including Favorite Female Artist. The PCAs air Wednesday, January 11 on CBS.

