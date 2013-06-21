All the sloppy ladies! Kelly Rowland submitted herself to a round of "Plead the Fifth" on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, June 21 -- and the new X Factor judge, age, barely flinched when Cohen broached the subject of her most famous friend, Beyonce.

"Tell me one thing that is annoying about Beyonce," Cohen asked of Rowland's Destiny's Child cohort, 31. Giggling, the "Commander" singer said: "She would tell you this. She's a slob."

Explained Rowland of Blue Ivy's mom: "If you walk in -- maybe she's gotten better since becoming a mother -- but she's got a lot on her brain. You can tell she's got a lot going on."

Rowland recently addressed Beyonce in song, of course, in her talked-about single, "Dirty Laundry," where she lays bare feelings of jealousy towards Beyonce's gargantuan success as a solo artist.

"The song is really about me and she is one of the dynamics of course in my life," she told Cohen. "At that time I was searching for exactly what I wanted and I couldn't find it at that time for a second."

But Beyonce and fellow Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams both applauded Rowland's honestly. "[Beyonce] was just so embracing, so supportive and I love her for that," she said. "I played it for Michelle and she was like, 'Girl! This is great!' so I had just such great support from them and that's what means the most to me."

