Billboard -- Kenny Chesney is adding a new album to his already busy spring and summer schedule. The country music superstar announced Thursday he'll release an as-yet-untitled LP on April 30, about a month into his upcoming "No Shoes Nation" tour.

The release follows last year's "Welcome to the Fishbowl," which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in June. The 46-date "Shoes" tour begins March 16 in Tampa and runs through August.

"It's gonna be an amazing summer and I'm really excited to bring some new music to No Shoes Nation," Chesney says in a statement on his website. "The fans are the foundation of 'No Shoes Nation,' they built it from the ground up, and they built it with heart, passion and the love of life and music, and I can't wait to feel that connection again throughout the summer of 2013."

Chesney is coming off his massive "Brothers of the Sun" tour with fellow country superstar Tim McGraw, which grossed about $100 million at the box office last year, according to Billboard Boxscore, and drew in more than 1.1 million fans.