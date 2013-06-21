When it comes to three-time gold medalist Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings, this mom of three can juggle more than just one volleyball.

While talking to Us Weekly in New York City, the 34-year-old, who is headed out on the 2013 AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour this summer -- hitting five cities across the United States -- explained how life has been since last winning the gold medal at the London 2012 games with her v-ball partner, Misty May Trainor.

"Life has been busy since London," she smiled. "I had my third baby, my first little girl, Scout." The 6 foot 3 inch athlete was unknowingly five weeks pregnant with Scout, now 2 months old, during the London games. With the intense competing schedule out of the way, Kerri and her husband, pro beach volleyball player Casey Jennings, are enjoying the little moments with Scout.

"She's amazing, she's changed all of us, and it happened the first second she was here, it was awesome," she told Us. "She's smiling, which is a big deal. It's really sweet."

Their daughter joins big brothers Joseph Michael, 4, and Sundance Thomas, 3. Although her hands may be full, this busy mom already has big dreams for the future -- including a fourth baby by the next Olympic games in Rio, Brazil in 2016.

"Oh man, I'd love to have another baby before Rio," she said. "If we have number four, my husband told me, you get a baby per gold medal, so I want to win a gold medal just to have that option!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kerri Walsh Jennings Talks Life After Olympics