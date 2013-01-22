Khloe Kardashian announced she has stopped trying to conform to critics' standard of beauty, especially when it comes to her fluctuating weight.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is frequently the member of the family hit with the most criticism about her looks, but the 28-year-old is now brushing off any negative comments thrown her way, thanks to her newfound confidence.

In an interview with Glamour magazine, Kardashian talks candidly about her image, and how she's come to terms with what people think.

She explains, "A few years ago I lost 30 pounds, and people still wanted to criticize. And honestly, I'm happy with myself if I'm a little heavier. ... I realized: 'Why am I trying to conform to someone else's idea of beauty? I think I'm beautiful either way.'"

Kardashian recently increased her workout regimen to prepare for her first stint as a TV emcee when she co-hosted on Season 3 of "The X Factor," which wrapped in December.

