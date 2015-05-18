Kim Kardashian West has a new "beautiful" person in her life.

The reality star has fully processed Bruce Jenner's male-to-female transition and she has recently met "her," the name Bruce has given (for now) to his female identity.

"She was dressed up: beautiful makeup, beautiful hair," Kim told Access Hollywood, calling Bruce "very, very beautiful."

Kim added that seeing Bruce as a woman "felt really natural" and that she's "very comfortable" with the transition.

But, this isn't the first time Kim has seen Bruce in women's clothing. That moment came 12 years ago when she suddenly caught him trying on a dress.

"I just put my head down, ran into the house, and I remember I was literally shaking, packing an overnight bag to sleep at [Kourtney Kardashian]'s house," she told Billy Bush of that day.

"I just remember thinking, 'Oh, my god! I've caught him with this secret and he didn't want me to see this,' so I just got out of there so fast. He called me 30 minutes later," she says. "I went to Kourtney's and I was crying and we were researching it online. We had no idea what any of this meant or what I saw."

She recalled the telephone conversation with Bruce, "He said, 'One day, we'll talk about this. I hope you're OK.' I said, 'Is everyone in the house OK?' I didn't know what it meant. He said, 'Yes, everyone's fine. Just don't tell anyone.'"