Kim's ready to get a little more Komfortable! Heading to the Beverly Center mall in L.A., a heavily pregnant Kim Kardashian looked more elegant than ever -- dressing her expanding bump in a blouse-y short dress that appears to be actual maternity wear.

At long last putting aside the extremely tight mini-dresses that have defined her pregnancy style, the 32-year-old reality star looked chic but comfortable in the billowy dress, which she paired with a silver necklace, black blazer, flat studded sandals and Hermes Birkin bag.

On her agenda for the shopping trip? Food court grub -- charged to her Black American Express card, of course. "Panda Express with a black Amex #BevCenterFoodCourt," she tweeted.

In just a few months, Kardashian and love Kanye West will be making joint outings with their baby-to-be, due in July -- and her sister Khloe Kardashian is champing at the bit to meet the little one.

"I am so excited! I can't wait to see Kim as a mommy," Khloe said recently. "I think the anticipation of seeing what the baby looks like . . . I just wanna know what they look like!"

