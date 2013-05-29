Peek-a-boo! Kim Kardashian nearly suffered a major wardrobe malfunction during an outing in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, May 29, but, fortunately, it turned into a cute Marilyn Monroe moment instead.

The pregnant reality star, 32, was on her way to La Scala restaurant when her black and white striped maternity dress blew up in the wind. Luckily, the dress didn't fly up high enough to flash her bare baby bump to photographers, and Kardashian managed to laugh off the incident.

The stylish mom-to-be, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kanye West in July, paired her baby doll dress with a black blazer. She accessorized the pregnancy ensemble with comfortable flat sandals, and carried a large black handbag.

Nearing the end of her pregnancy, Kardashian has been wearing true maternity style dresses rather than tight outfits. On May 28, she styled a blouse-y short white dress to accommodate her growing bump.

Khloe Kardashian recently told Celebuzz that her sister is "doing great," despite all the "criticism she gets" over her weight. "I think she's now handling it better and she's just now just trying to block it all out," Khloe, 28, explained.

And the third-time aunt-to-be can't wait to meet the baby. "I am so excited! I can't wait to see Kim as a mommy," she told Celebuzz. "I think the anticipation of seeing what the baby looks like . . . I just wanna know what they look like!"

