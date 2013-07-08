Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter is their little North Star! While promoting her new talk show, Kris Jenner explained how the couple decided on the name of her newest granddaughter to Huffington Post Live on Monday, July 8.

Jenner's daughter Kim gave birth to her first child, North West, with boyfriend West on June 15. The couple decided not to give their daughter a middle name, but a source told Us Weekly they will call her "Nori" for short.

"Kim sort of explained it to me," Jenner, 57, told Huffington Post Live about the name. "She said North is the highest power. And their baby North, their little girl, is the highest point and power between the two of them. So I thought that was really cool."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added that she wasn't involved in helping her daughter choose the name of her third grandchild. "I stayed out of that one," she said with a smile. "I did the same thing with [daughter] Kourtney when she named [children] Mason and Penelope."

If Kim had asked for her opinion on naming their daughter North, would Jenner have approved of it?

"Yeah!" Jenner said. "When a baby's born and you give it a name and you're really sure about it . . . that's just going to be that baby's energy. So I'm excited."

Who came up with the name North? "I think it was a joint decision," Jenner said. "That's what I think. They did it together. Yeah, for sure."

Jenner's new talk show, Kris, premieres July 15, and the momager teased that baby North may make her debut on the show. "I think you're just going to have to wait and see and tune in, because I’m not sure exactly what's going happen," Jenner told the TODAY show. "I won't tell you it won't happen. (I'll) give you a little something to think about. You never know who's going to show up."

