Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard welcome a baby girl

It's a baby girl for Bell! Actress Kristen Bell and fiance Dax Shepard welcomed their first child together, the couple announced on Twitter on Thursday.

"Lincoln Bell Shepard is here," Shepard tweeted. "She has mom's beauty and dad's obsession with breasts. Hooray!"

On Wednesday, Bell tweeted an adorable photo of her dog, Lola, laying its head on her big bare baby bump. "Eavesdropping," she captioned the shot.

The "Veronica Mars" star, 32, and "Parenthood" actor, 38, announced they were expecting last November. The couple, who have been engaged since 2009, said on "Larry King Live" last August that they were "not really worried" about having children out of wedlock. "The reason we're not rushing to get married is because I don't feel appropriate taking advantage of a right that's denied to my [gay and lesbian] friends," Bell previously explained to The Advocate.

Throughout her first pregnancy, Bell cracked a lot of jokes about her growing belly and fears about childbirth. During a radio interview in December, Bell quipped, "I'm about 367 pounds. I'm not sure how far that is in months, but in pounds, that's where I'm weighing in."

On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in January, Bell said, "I feel like, when I arrive at the hospital, I want a glass of whiskey, I want the epidural in my back and I want to get hit in the face with a baseball bat and wake me up when it's over because I've seen the videos -- and it looks terrifying."

