Kristen Stewart has a thing for British boys -- which may work in Alex Pettyfer's favor.

The 22-year-old Magic Mike actor is in negotiations to play Stewart's love interest in director Nick Cassavetes' gritty action flick Cali, according to Variety. If Pettyfer gets cast, he and Stewart will play two San Fernando Valley lovebirds who profit off selling a fake snuff film. Years later, Stewart's character must "return from the dead" to save the younger sister she left behind.

At Comic-Con in San Diego, Calif. July 12, an excited Stewart, 22, spoke to Celebuzz about her involvement with Cali. "I'm talking to Nick every day. We're still figuring some stuff out," she said. "I will be hitting the gym. Hard."

Stewart -- who recently cheated on her British boyfriend Robert Pattinson, 26 -- has been lying low since photographers caught her making out with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, 41, in L.A. July 17. (See the new issue of Us Weekly for exclusive photos and details.)

On July 25, Stewart released a statement apologizing for her illicit behavior. "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected," she said. "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."

Sanders -- who has two children, ages 7 and 5, with his wife, Liberty Ross, 33 -- also admitted to his indiscretion. "I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family," the English director told Us in a statement. "My beautiful wife and heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I am praying that we can get through this together."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Stewart's New Onscreen Boyfriend: Will It Be Alex Pettyfer?