Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Oprah Make Forbes' Most Powerful Women in the World List

Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been named among the most powerful women in the world by Forbes magazine.

Publication editors have compiled a list of the 100 most significant females in the world, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel topping the list for a second year in a row.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton takes the No. 2 spot, while first lady Michelle Obama is No. 7.

But the showbiz stars aren't far behind: TV mogul Oprah Winfrey is at No. 11, and Gaga ranks at No. 14.

Beyoncé lands at No. 32, while Lopez and Shakira are ranked at 38th and 40th, respectively.

Also making their mark on the Forbes survey: actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie, "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

