Mother Monster has spoken. In the most recent chapter of the ongoing feud between Lady Gaga and Kelly Osbourne, the "Born This Way" singer took to her Facebook Saturday, Jan. 12, to swiftly defend her statements.

"The 'real world' can be cruel, why not try to change it into a better place?" Gaga wrote, in reference to Sharon Osbourne's Facebook post Thursday. "I am an activist. Nobody takes adolescents seriously, I do. My letter to Kelly Osbourne was open, because her statements on cyber-bullying were public & as a youth activist I'm compelled to be involved."

On Jan. 10, Sharon took Gaga to task in a scathing note on her Facebook page, telling the singer to stop being self-righteous while engaging in hypocritical bullying behavior herself.

"You say [Kelly's] work on E! with the Fashion Police is 'rooted in criticism, judgment, and rating people's beauty against one another.' Welcome to the real world," the 60-year-old talk show host said. "Example, when I saw you wear a dress made out of raw meat, I was sickened."

"When I see you wearing fur, and using it as a fashion statement, the fact that defenseless animals have been killed so you can get your picture in the press is abhorrent to me," she continued. "Shouldn’t you be teaching your 'little monster' fans to respect animals and life?"

This most recent verbal tussle first reignited earlier this week, when Gaga posted an open letter to Kelly, 28, on her website regarding comments the Fashion Police cohost had made in a magazine interview, calling Gaga’s fans "the worst" when it came to cyber-bullying.

Kelly detailed death threats and other verbal assaults that she often received from Gaga’s "little monsters."

"They've said I should kill myself, that they hope I get raped," she told UK's Fabulous magazine. "I mean, it's crazy but I've had this all my life and I just try and ignore it."

Gaga responded with a lengthy letter, urging Kelly to consider using her celebrity to help further a "kinder and braver world," rather than a negative one.

"It used to make me truly sad when I would hear people talk about your weight when you were younger, as I was bullied too," Gaga wrote. "To see you blossoming into a beautiful slender woman who makes fun of others for a living is astounding. Why not help others?"