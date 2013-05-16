Lady Gaga is taking her recovery step by step -- in more ways than one. As she continues to heal from her recent hip surgery, the 27-year-old "Born This Way" singer has been making an increased number of public appearances in New York City. On Wednesday, May 15, the singer was spotted wearing platform boots and a black mini-dress on her way inside the Versus Versace launch in New York City.

According to an observer, the pop star and her boyfriend, Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney, kept to themselves at the star-studded event. "They were pretty low-key in the VIP section," the source tells Us Weekly. Gaga reportedly played snippets of new music from her forthcoming album, ARTPOP.

In February, the "Poker Face" singer was forced to cancel the remainder of her Born This Way Ball Tour to let doctors repair a labial tear in her right hip. Weeks after undergoing surgery, Gaga was photographed rolling around Chicago in a custom 24-karat gold Louis Vuitton wheelchair.

Gaga has yet to announce when she plans to release ARTPOP, her first effort since 2011's Born This Way. As she recuperates in her home state, the normally savvy social media user has been relatively inactive.

