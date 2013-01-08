Is Lance Armstrong about to confess to Oprah Winfrey?

A few days after the New York Times reported that the disgraced cyclist, 41, was mulling a public admission regarding his suspected use of performance-enhancing drugs and blood transfusions, Winfrey has landed an exclusive, "no-holds-barred interview," Winfrey's site announced Tuesday Jan. 8.

In the Jan. 17 episode of Oprah's Next Chapter, taped at the athlete's home in Austin, Tex., Armstrong "will address the alleged doping scandal, years of accusations of cheating, and charges of lying about the use of performance-enhancing drugs throughout his storied cycling career," the site reveals.

It's the first interview for Armstrong since he was stripped of all of his Tour de France winner titles and lucrative endorsements and banned for life from cycling by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Armstrong has previously denied all doping charges, but the the New York Times, citing anonymous sources, has confided in colleagues about possibly confessing. The confession could mean a lifting of Armstrong's lifetime ban.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lance Armstrong to Address Doping Scandals in Oprah Winfrey Interview